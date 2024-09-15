Google rolls out free Gemini live for all Android users: Here’s how to access and use it now
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 15, 2024
Google has begun rolling out its Gemini Live feature to all Android users. Previously, this feature was available only to those with a Gemini Advanced subscription.
How to Access Gemini Live: To use Gemini Live, open the Gemini app on your Android device. Look for a new circular waveform icon with a sparkle, located in the bottom right corner of the app or overlay.
After tapping the icon, a fullscreen window will appear with "Hold" and "End" buttons. This allows you to interact with Gemini while using other apps on your phone.
To end a session, tap the notification or say “Stop.” Once the conversation ends, Gemini will provide a textual transcript of your prompts.
Gemini Live maintains a history of your conversations. This feature allows you to review previous interactions or restart conversations as needed.
New Voices Available: The update includes 10 new voices for Gemini, enhancing the interaction experience. Currently, this feature supports English language settings only.
Gemini Live will eventually support Gemini Extensions, which will integrate with services like Gmail and YouTube Music. This functionality is expected in future updates.
Rollout Status: Gemini Live may not be immediately available on all devices. Google is rolling out the feature gradually, so it might take time for it to appear on your Android device.