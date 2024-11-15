Google tips to keep users safe from email scams
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 15, 2024
Photo Credit: Google
Google has shared a few tips to avoid becoming a victim of growing email scams, check details.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Did you know? more than 21 million people became online scam victims last year according to Google.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Therefore, Google is empowering its Gmail users with AI to block over 99.9% of phishing emails.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Additionally, the tech giant has also shared tips to avoid falling prey to Email spam. Know about these 5 tips and tricks.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Always verify sender’s email address before clicking on any provided link. Note that the actual source is always mentioned in the email address.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check for common errors as a scam mail is said to be full of misspellings, grammatical errors, or different fonts, etc.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Avoid sharing bank account details, addresses, card numbers, or any personal information to fake urgent request emails.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Keep an eye out for lookalike domains and it tends to confuse users about which is fake and which one’s real.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Lastly, make sure to follow scamming trends, so you stay about what tricks scammers are using to manipulate people.
Check related web stories:
Beware of online scam: 5 crucial tips to stay safe
Top 8 tricks scammers are using to manipulate individuals: Check them out to stay aware
OTP scam rises in India: 5 ways to protect yourself from becoming a victim
9 things to know about India’s new tech called Chakshu to fight scam calls, SMS- Details
View more