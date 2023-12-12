Google Trends: 1999 to 2023, from Minecraft to Fortnite, check the most searched Video games
Are you a gaming junkie? Want to know what are the most searched video games on Google Trends through the years? From 1999 to 2023, Minecraft, Fortnite to Roblox, check the most searched Video games.
Google has released the Google Trends Time Capsule for the most searched video games across two decades. Minecraft, has done exceptionally well while Fortnite did well for a while too.
1999- Final Fantasy VIII is a role-playing video game developed and published by Square. It was the most searched video game on Google in 19999.
2000- Diablo-II is an action video game developed by Blizzard North and published by Blizzard Entertainment. It was the most searched video game on Google in 2000.
2001- Counter Strike was the most searched video game on Google in 2001. It is a multiplayer game based on a terrorist war theme.
2002- The Sims is a series of video games developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts. It was most searched video game in 2002.
2003-Final Fantasy X-2- is a 2003 video game developed and published by Square. I was the most Googled video game in 2003.
2004- Counter-Strike topped the list of the most Googled video games in 2004.
2005- 2010- World of Warcraft- World of Warcraft (WoW) is a multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) released in 2004 by Blizzard Entertainment. It was on top position from 2005 to 2010.
2011- Super Mario Bros-Next in the line is the Super Mario Bros. It is a game developed and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). It was on 1 rank in 2011 on the list of Google Trends.
2012-2017- Minecraft is the most popular sandbox game developed by Mojang Studios and originally released in 2009. From 2012 to 2017, it was the most searched video game on Google.
2018-2019- Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. From 2018- 2019 it was the most Googled video game.
2020-2021- Minecraft topped the list of most searched video games again for 2 consecutive years
2022- Amazingly, Wordle too is on this list. Wordle is a web-based word game published by the New York Times Company. It was the most searched game in 2022.
2023- Minecraft has again come to the topmost position on Google Trends, making a record in most searched video games list.