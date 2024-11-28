Google, YouTube, and other top 5 most visited website globally in 2024 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 28, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out the list of the top most visited websites globally in 2024 and which website has dominated the online traffic. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Did you know? The internet has over 1.9 billion websites, however, only a few of these websites  make it to the top.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Now, the Semrush Traffic Analytics tool has revealed a list of the top 100 most visited websites in 2024 globally. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Therefore, we have listed the top 5 most visited websites of 2024 according to the list, check details.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Google.com: The search engine website received 132.34 billion traffic globally.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Youtube.com: Globally the video streaming website received a 71.97 billion online traffic.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Facebook.com: The social media platform retained a third position with 12.92 billion online traffic.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Wikipedia.org: The website gained the fourth position with 6.73 billion traffic

Photo Credit: Pexels

Instagram.com: In the fifth position, the Meta-owned social media platform gained 6.5 billion online traffic.

Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 price drops during Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Check deals and offers
5 unknown facts about NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
TikToker Imsha Rehman viral video leaked: TV host Mathira Khan's clip also...
Martin, Alien: Romulus to Bagheera; Top 7 OTT movies and shows to watch this weekend
View more