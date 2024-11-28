Google, YouTube, and other top 5 most visited website globally in 2024
Check out the list of the top most visited websites globally in 2024 and which website has dominated the online traffic.
Did you know? The internet has over 1.9 billion websites, however, only a few of these websites make it to the top.
Now, the Semrush Traffic Analytics tool has revealed a list of the top 100 most visited websites in 2024 globally.
Therefore, we have listed the top 5 most visited websites of 2024 according to the list, check details.
Google.com: The search engine website received 132.34 billion traffic globally.
Youtube.com: Globally the video streaming website received a 71.97 billion online traffic.
Facebook.com: The social media platform retained a third position with 12.92 billion online traffic.
Wikipedia.org: The website gained the fourth position with 6.73 billion traffic
Instagram.com: In the fifth position, the Meta-owned social media platform gained 6.5 billion online traffic.
