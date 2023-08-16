Gorgeous Google Pixel 6a gets exclusive price cut; Check deal details here
Have you missed the exclusive smartphone deals on Flipkart during its recent sale? Don’t worry, as currently, Flipkart is offering a huge discount on Google Pixel 6a. Check here for more details.
The Google Pixel 6a priced at Rs. 43999 has received a massive initial discount along with other offers on Flipkart.
Flipkart is offering a discount of 38 percent on the device. After the discount, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 26999 from Rs. 43999.
Flipkart is offering discounts and exchange offers which could bring the price of Google Pixel 6a price down massively.
With only the initial discount available on Flipkart you can save up to Rs. 17000.
If you have an older smartphone in good working condition, you can use it to get a further reduction in the price of the Google Pixel 6a.
On exchange you can get up to Rs. 25000 off on the discounted rate of the phone.
But remember that the exchange deal depends on the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.
You can further reduce the price by applying bank offers such as Flat Rs. 1,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 49,999
The Pixel 6a runs on Google Tensor Processor, gets a 6.14-inch full HD+ display, dual camera setup, and more.
The phone offers great camera performance and overall user experience.