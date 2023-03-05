Grab Google Pixel 6a for just Rs. 10999; Check details here
The Google Pixel 6a price cut brinhs cost of ownership down to 10999 on Flipkart. Check here for more detail. ((Flipkart)
Flipkart is offering a discount of 27 percent on the device. After the discount, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 31999 from Rs. 43999. (Flipkart)
You can further reduce the price by applying bank offers such as 10 percent off on DBS Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions, up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 2000 and above. (Google)
The Pixel 6a runs on Google Tensor Processor, gets a 6.14 inch full HD+ display, dual camera setup, and more. The phone offers great camera performance and overall user experience. (Google)