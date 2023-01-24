Grab Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Oppo reno 8 and more under 35000
Here is the list of the best smartphones which you can get under 35000, First one in the list is Google Pixel 6a. (Ht Tech)
The smartphone comes with a discount of 28 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 6a can be purchased for Rs. 31580 on Amazon against its market price of Rs. 43999. (Ht tech)
The second in the list is Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at a discount of 53 percent for Rs. 34990 on Amazon. (Samsung)
While on exchange, you will be further able to save up to Rs. 18050 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. You can check if the exchange offer is available in your area or not by entering the pin code on the ecommerce platform. (Samsung)
Oppo Reno 8 5G is third in the list, this phone is available at a discount of 25 percent for Rs. 29349 on Amazon. (Oppo)
If you want to save more on Oppo Reno 8 5G , you can opt for the exchange and bank offer. With the help of the exchange offer you will be able to reduce the cost of the phone by up to Rs. 18050. (Oppo)
Another one in the list is iQOO Neo 6 5G,the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the iQOO Neo 6 5G is available at a discount of 14 percent for Rs. 29999 on Amazon. (Flipkart)
The price of iQOO Neo 6 5G, further can be reduced by availing the exchange offer. All you need to have is an old smartphone in good working condition. If you avail the exchange offer you will be able to save up to Rs. 18050 more on the phone. (Flipkart)
Last one on the list is Xiaomi 11i 5G, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 11i 5G can be purchased at a discount of 19 percent for Rs. 25989 on Amazon. (Xiaomi)
You can opt for the exchange offer to get further reduction of up to Rs. 18050 on the price of the phone. Bank offers can be availed too.
(Xiaomi)