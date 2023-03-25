Grab iPhone 12 Mini via this amazing Flipkart offer! Price cut to just Rs. 22999
You can get a superb iPhone at a very cheap rate. Know all the details of the iPhone 12 Mini deal on Flipkart.
Flipkart has announced a massive offer on the iPhone 12 Mini. Making it available to you priced at just Rs. 22999.
The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900. But after the price cut, you can buy it cheaply on Flipkart.
Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 49999, giving you a huge initial discount of 16 percent.
Flipkart is also offering a fine exchange offer on the iPhone 12 Mini, which can further reduce the price of the smartphone.
You can get up to a staggering Rs. 27000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone that is in good working condition.
If you're able to get the maximum discount offered, it will take down the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to just Rs. 22999.
However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.
The deal doesn’t end here. You can further lower the price by applying for bank offers.
(Flipkart)
Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions.
Moreover, you get a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.