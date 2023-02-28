Grab Oppo A55 for Rs. 1099 and not Rs. 18990 only on Amazon; here is how to do it
Waiting for a budget-friendly smartphone deal? Then all you need to do is check out this Oppo A55 deal on Amazon. (Amazon)
If you are looking for the best deal on premium smartphones then don’t wait for long as you can grab Oppo A55 on Amazon for just Rs. 1099 now. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering an initial discount of 26% making the price of the smartphone fall to Rs. 13999 against Rs. 18990. (Amazon)
Amazon also offers several bank discounts and exchange offers making the deal even cheaper for you. (Amazon)
The online trading site offers an exchange offer on this deal where you can get up to Rs. 12500 off on 64GB storage. (Amazon)
While with the exchange offer on Amazon you can get up to Rs. 12900 on the 128GB storage variant. (Amazon)
However, before applying for the exchange offer you will have to make sure that the offer is available at your place. (Amazon)
The Deal is not over yet! You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying the bank offers available on Amazon. (Amazon)
As far as the features are concerned, the Oppo A55 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. (Amazon)
The Oppo A55 is powered by MediaTek's Helio G35 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. (Oppo)
Talking about the Camera, the Oppo A55 sports a triple rear camera consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro camera. (Oppo)