Grab Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G with a huge 40% Holi discount; Here is how
Are you looking to buy a smartphone this Holi but waiting for a huge discount? An amazing offer on the Oppo F19 Pro+ is right here for you! Read here to know. ((Flipkart)
Flipkart is offering a huge discount of 40% on Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G, driving its price down by an enormous amount. (Flipkart)
The original retail price of the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is Rs. 29990 but with Flipkart you can get it for Rs. 17990 after the initial discount. (Flipkart)
Flipkart offers an exchange deal up to Rs. 17000, which you can get if you trade-in your old smartphone fulfilling all the conditions. (Flipkart)
If you can manage to get the full amount via exchange, the Oppo F19 Pro+ can be yours for just Rs. 990! (Flipkart)
Moreover, you can further reduce the by applying bank offers available on Flipkart.(Flipkart)
You get 5% cashback on the transactions with the Axis Bank card. (Flipkart)
The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G offers 8GB RAM and 128 internal memory which can be further expanded up to 256 GB. (Flipkart)
The Oppo smartphone features a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with HDR support. (Flipkart)
Oppo F19 Pro + features a quad camera setup with a primary 48MP sensor and 4310mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. (Flipkart)
It is powered by the MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U chip and comes with features like Super Nighttime Standby, System Performance Optimiser, Dual-view Video and more. (Flipkart)