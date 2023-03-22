Grab realme C55 priced at just Rs. 9999
Your wait for a newly-launched smartphone that will not cost you too much has just ended. realme C55 has been launched and it is priced at just Rs. 9999. (realme)
realme has launched its new C-Series smartphone, the realme C55, priced as low as Rs. 9999. (realme)
realme C55 features an 8MP selfie camera and a range of photography functions. (realme)
The mini capsule incorporates three critical features, including Charge Notification, Data Usage Notification, and Step Notification. (realme)
The realme C55 democratizes large storage as it comes with a massive 8GB of RAM. (realme)
The newly launched realme smartphone is available in two stunning colors that are Sunshower and Rainy Night and comes in three storage variants. (realme)
The smartphone comes equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery that offers long-lasting power to users. (realme)
The realme C55 has an ultra-slim design, measuring only 7.89mm in thickness. (realme)
The realme C55 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. (realme)
The Smartphone comes with the latest realme UI 4.0, which is based on the latest Android 13. (realme)
The first sale is scheduled to go live from March 28, 2023, 12 noon onwards, on realme.com and Flipkart while from March 28th till March 31st, consumers can avail up to Rs. 1000 instant discounts on bank offers. (realme)