Grab Samsung Galaxy A14 5G with a heavy discount; Check price, specs and more
Photo Credit: Amazon
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone is available on Amazon with a hefty discount. Check out the price, specs, and features here.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Buy here
Amazon is offering 11 percent discount on the recently launched Galaxy A14.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The price of Samsung Galaxy A14 has come down to Rs. 16499 due to the initial discount.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The earlier price of Samsung Galaxy A14 was Rs. 18499 on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Product Page
Not just initial discount, but you also can opt for an exchange deal and bank offers on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Amazon is offering a discount to Rs.15400 on the exchange deal, but keep this in mind that there are several terms and conditions applied. That means the condition of your smartphone will decide its value.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The deal doesn’t end here. There are several bank offers also available to further reduce the price cut of Samsung Galaxy A14.
Photo Credit: Amazon
On the specs front, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6-inches HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.
Photo Credit: Amazon
This Device is powered by Exynos 1330 Octa-core processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM with the RAM Plus feature.
Photo Credit: Amazon
This smartphone comes with the unique RAM Plus solution allowing users to add virtual RAM as per their requirements.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Click here
The Galaxy A14 5G features 50MP triple-lens rear camera set-up with depth and macro lens and a 13MP selfie camera. It also comes with a massive 5000mAh battery, which offers up to two days of power.