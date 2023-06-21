Grab Samsung Galaxy A14 5G with a heavy discount; Check price, specs and more

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 21, 2023
Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone is available on Amazon with a hefty discount. Check out the price, specs, and features here.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is offering 11 percent discount on the recently launched Galaxy A14.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon

 The price of Samsung Galaxy A14 has come down to Rs. 16499 due to the initial discount.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The earlier price of Samsung Galaxy A14 was Rs. 18499 on Amazon.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Not just initial discount, but you also can opt for an exchange deal and bank offers on Amazon.

Product Page
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is offering a discount to Rs.15400 on the exchange deal, but keep this in mind that there are several terms and conditions applied. That means the condition of your smartphone will decide its value.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The deal doesn’t end here. There are several bank offers also available to further reduce the price cut of Samsung Galaxy A14.

Photo Credit: Amazon

On the specs front, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6-inches HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

Photo Credit: Amazon

This Device is powered by Exynos 1330 Octa-core processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM with the RAM Plus feature.

Photo Credit: Amazon

 This smartphone comes with the unique RAM Plus solution allowing users to add virtual RAM as per their requirements.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Galaxy A14 5G features 50MP triple-lens rear camera set-up with depth and macro lens and a 13MP selfie camera. It also comes with a massive 5000mAh battery, which offers up to two days of power.

Click here