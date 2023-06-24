Grab Samsung Galaxy S21 FE now and save Rs. 40000

Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 24, 2023
Want to get a premium smartphone at the price of a budget phone? Then this deal is for you.

Flipkart is offering a stunning Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut deal, which slashes the rate from Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 34999.

The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB on Flipkart is Rs. 74999 but the customers can be lucky as this price can be further lowered by several offers available on Flipkart.

Under this deal, Flipkart is offering a flat 56% discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE making its price come to Rs. 34999.

You can further lower the price by including an exchange offer available on Flipkart.

Flipkart offers an exchange deal of up to Rs. 30000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this.

 The exchange offer depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you are trading-in.

Not just this, Flipkart also offers several bank offers to make the deal even favourable to you.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE packs an AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate.

This premium Samsung smartphone also comes with a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a camera with a telephoto lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal on Flipkart enables you to save a whopping Rs. 40000.

