Grab the Apple iPhone 13 priced at Rs. 49,499 as Amazon offers a whopping 17 pct discount
No Cost EMI Options: Enjoy convenient EMI options starting at Rs. 2,400, with additional savings on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards.
Partner Offer: Switch to Airtel Postpaid and get an additional Rs. 1200 off on your Apple iPhone 13 purchase.
Trade-In Offer: Get up to Rs. 27,550 off on your purchase when you exchange your old device.
Stunning Super Retina XDR Display: Experience vibrant visuals on the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display of the iPhone 13.
Cinematic Mode for Captivating Videos: Elevate your videography with cinematic mode, adding depth of field and automatic focus shifting to your videos.
Advanced Camera System: Capture stunning photos with the advanced dual-camera system featuring 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras, along with features like Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, and Night mode.
Lightning-Fast Performance: Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the Apple iPhone 13 offers lightning-fast performance, ensuring seamless multitasking and smooth user experience.