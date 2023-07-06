Grab the realme GT 2 with a Mega 40% discount on Flipkart!
Exciting news for realme fans! Flipkart has rolled out a discount on the feature-packed realme GT 2, delivering exceptional performance and unique functionalities.
You can experience a stunning 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM on the realme GT 2.
The device is powered by the formidable Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa Core processor, ensuring seamless performance.
Capture breathtaking images with the triple camera setup, featuring a remarkable 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. Plus, enjoy a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery and a 33W turbocharger for swift charging.
Now, get the latest realme GT 2 at a pocket-friendly cost with the massive discounts available on Flipkart. Don't miss this opportunity to own a cutting-edge smartphone at a fantastic price.
Realme GT 2 Discount: The 128GB variant, originally priced at Rs. 39,999, is now available for just Rs. 23,999, giving you a massive 40% discount.
Maximize your savings! Take advantage of the exchange deal and bank offers. Trade in your old device and receive up to Rs. 23,200 discount. Check availability in your area using your Pin Code.
More offers await! Use the Flipkart Axis Bank Card for a 5% cashback. Sign up for Flipkart pay later and receive a Rs. 500 Gift card. Enhance your savings when purchasing the realme GT 2.
Click here
You can visit Flipkart now and take advantage of the super attractive discount on the Realme GT 2. Upgrade to a powerful smartphone today without breaking the bank!