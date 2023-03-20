Great Bargain! Grab iPhone 12 at just 21999 as price drops from 59900 on Flipkart
Flipkart has an attractive offer on the iPhone 12 that has a price tag under Rs. 21999-the rate has dropped from the earlier Rs. 59900. (Unsplash)
The iPhone 12 was the first to bring 5G connectivity to Apple iPhones. Yes, that also indicates that iPhone 11 is not a 5G phone. (Unsplash)
What stands in favour of the iPhone 12 is its A14 Bionic chipset, dual 12MP camera and more. (Unsplash)
All of this comes at a price of Rs. 59900, but you can get it at just Rs. 21999, all thanks to the Flipkart deal. (Unsplash)
Initially, Flipkart is offering a flat Rs. 5901 discount. That makes the iPhone 12 price drop to Rs. 53999. There is more! (Unsplash)
Apart from this, HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Card holders can get an additional Rs. 2000 off. (HT Tech)
This will help you to get the iPhone 12 at Rs. 51999. How to get it at just Rs. 21999? (Unsplash)
To bring down the price to an impressively low amount, you have to trade in an old smartphone, which can offer up to a whopping Rs. 30000 discount. (Unsplash)
The collective discount, bank offer, and exchange deal amount will help you to bring down the price to just Rs. 21999. (Unsplash)
However, the price you get will vary depending on the smartphone that you are trading in. (Pixabay)
Hence, it is suggested to check the available value of your old smartphone before buying the iPhone 12. (Pexels)