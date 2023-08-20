Great deal on Samsung Galaxy M14 5G! Check price after 21% discount

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 20, 2023
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Want a Smartphone on a budget along with amazing features?  It is a tough, but not an impossible task. Flipkart has rolled out a great deal - Samsung Galaxy M14 price cut has been rolled out. It is offering a straight 21% discount.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The Samsung Galaxy M14 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display for an enhanced visual experience.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Flipkart

It consists of  an amazing 50MP triple-lens rear camera system + 2 MP depth and 2 MP Macro lens along with a 13 MP front camera.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

 It has a storage capacity of 128 GB with 4 GB RAM and 6GB Ram which is expandable to 1TB. It offers a long-lasting 6000mAh battery life. 

Photo Credit: Flipkart

It is Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.0, offering users a seamless experience.

Product Page
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G discount: Samsung Galaxy M14 with 128GB storage and 4 GB RAM variant is originally priced at Rs. 18990 on Flipkart.   

Photo Credit: Flipkart

You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G at at a heavily discounted price of Rs. 14990, giving you an incredible 21 percent discount. 

Photo Credit: Flipkart

There is also a Bank Offer of a 10 percent instant discount on PNB Credit Card, up to Rs. 1500, on orders of Rs.5000 and above.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Samsung is one of the most trusted brands in India and its phones offer unique features. With Samsung Galaxy M14 5G you can make a smart purchase by saving a huge amount of money.

check more