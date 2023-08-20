Great deal on Samsung Galaxy M14 5G! Check price after 21% discount
Want a Smartphone on a budget along with amazing features? It is a tough, but not an impossible task. Flipkart has rolled out a great deal - Samsung Galaxy M14 price cut has been rolled out. It is offering a straight 21% discount.
The Samsung Galaxy M14 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display for an enhanced visual experience.
It consists of an amazing 50MP triple-lens rear camera system + 2 MP depth and 2 MP Macro lens along with a 13 MP front camera.
It has a storage capacity of 128 GB with 4 GB RAM and 6GB Ram which is expandable to 1TB. It offers a long-lasting 6000mAh battery life.
It is Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.0, offering users a seamless experience.
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G discount: Samsung Galaxy M14 with 128GB storage and 4 GB RAM variant is originally priced at Rs. 18990 on Flipkart.
You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G at at a heavily discounted price of Rs. 14990, giving you an incredible 21 percent discount.
There is also a Bank Offer of a 10 percent instant discount on PNB Credit Card, up to Rs. 1500, on orders of Rs.5000 and above.
Samsung is one of the most trusted brands in India and its phones offer unique features. With Samsung Galaxy M14 5G you can make a smart purchase by saving a huge amount of money.