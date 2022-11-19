Great savings! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price cut from 74999 to 15779
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut will let you buy this premium smartphone for under Rs. 20000 on Amazon. But should you buy this? Check here.
Amazon is offering a flat 59% discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. If you are not set on buying the latest phones to be launched, then this deal will make a good option.
Amazon’s flat discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE makes the price drop to Rs. 31079.
The Qualcomm 865 processor smartphone can be bought for under Rs. 20000 by exchanging with your old smartphone.
With Amazon's exchange offer, you can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 13300. Plus, bank offers will let you get an additional Rs. 2000 off.
Once you meet all the conditions, it will allow you to get at just Rs. 15779 while combining bank offers, price cuts, and exchange deals.
But should you buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in 2022?
The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is still worth buying at this price with three years of software support, which means you will get the latest Android 13 features. Plus, 5G connectivity, 120Hz refresh rate, and triple camera setup.