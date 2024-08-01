GTA 4 gets stunning new gen remaster with enhanced graphics; Now available for download

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 01, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Gamers can now experience a breathtaking remaster of GTA 4, thanks to a dedicated fan-created mod. This new version significantly enhances the game’s graphics and performance, making it a must-try for all GTA enthusiasts.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

For many fans, GTA 4 holds a special place. The thrill of navigating Liberty City and causing chaos remains unmatched. This remaster rekindles that excitement with its enhanced graphics and smoother gameplay.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

PC Modding Magic: This stunning remaster is available exclusively for PC players. A YouTube video by L321 showcases the game's transformation with various graphical improvements, making it a visual treat for fans.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Enhanced Visuals and Framerates: The remaster mod aligns GTA 4's visuals and framerates with those of GTA V, offering a more polished and immersive experience. While not on par with GTA VI, the improvements are remarkable.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Improved Draw Distance: One standout feature of the remaster is the improved draw distance. This enhancement breathes new life into the game, making Liberty City feel more vibrant and realistic.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The textures and resolution in the remastered GTA 4 are significantly better than the original. The character model for Niko Bellic also receives a notable upgrade, adding to the overall appeal.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Interested players can easily install the mod and transform their GTA 4 experience. The showcase video not only highlights the enhancements but also provides a step-by-step guide for installation.

Check related web stories:
GTA 5: Play the popular game on your phone with this step-by-step guide
GTA Online: Avoid these 7 luxury beginner mistakes to build your criminal empire
Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover hidden trick to remove scope from sniper rifles- Details
GTA Online adds pizza delivery job, community challenge, and new vapid dominator FX muscle car
View more