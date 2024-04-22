GTA 5: 7 facts you didn't know about the game
GTA 5 set a record as one of the most expensive games ever made. Rockstar Games, known for titles like Red Dead Redemption and Max Payne 3, heavily invested in the game's development. Their gamble paid off, making GTA 5 one of Rockstar's most successful games.
Shawn Fonteno, who voiced Franklin in GTA 5, has a familial connection to the GTA universe. He's the cousin of Young Maylay, the actor behind C.J. in the iconic GTA: San Andreas game.
The sprawling world of Los Santos in GTA 5 is enormous. Surprisingly, the game's map is larger than GTA 4, GTA: San Andreas, and Red Dead Redemption combined.
GTA 5 wasn't without controversy. Both Lindsay Lohan and Mob Wives star Karen Gravano tried to sue Rockstar, claiming the game used their likeness without permission. This high-profile case added another layer of drama to the game's release.
To ensure authenticity, Rockstar Games went beyond professional voice actors. They enlisted real-life gang members to voice characters, adding an extra layer of realism to the game's portrayal of the criminal underworld.
In an unusual move, Rockstar Games collaborated with a GTA 5 modder in 2021. The modder discovered a way to significantly reduce the game's load times, and Rockstar paid them $10,000 for their contribution, aiming to integrate the improvement into the game.
Shawn Fonteno almost missed out on his iconic role as Franklin. Initially, he was supposed to find and prepare another actor for the role. However, his performance was so compelling that he ended up taking on the lead role himself.