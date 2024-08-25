GTA 5 fans rank least enjoyable missions: Yoga, Heist, and more fail to impress players
Published Aug 25, 2024
GTA 5 is a highly successful title with a widely praised story mode featuring three main characters. However, fans have identified some missions that they found less enjoyable.
One of the least popular missions is "Did Somebody Say Yoga?" Fans criticised it for being slow and lacking engaging elements. The mission mainly serves to introduce a yoga mini-game.
"Did Somebody Say Yoga?" could have been a cutscene rather than a playable mission. The tedious gameplay left many players disappointed.
"Scouting the Port" is another mission that fans found boring. The slow pace and dockside equipment operation made it less appealing.
This mission felt like a chore for many players, ranking it among the least favourite in GTA 5’s story mode.
"The Merryweather Heist" is often considered the worst heist mission. It is tedious, involves a boring setup, and leaves players without any reward.
Despite its high-stakes action, "Minor Turbulence" failed to impress some fans. The mission's plane crash sequence was not enough to win them over.
Tonya Wiggins' Strangers and Freaks missions also disappointed fans. The repetitive task of towing vehicles made these side quests dull.
These missions highlight that even a beloved game like GTA 5 has moments that fail to meet fan expectations, sparking discussions among the community.
