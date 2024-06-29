GTA 5: From Street Hustler to Stock Market Kingpin: Story mode's best money making tips
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jun 29, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Cash Rules in Story Mode: GTA 5's story mode lets you live the high life, but you gotta have cash to make a splash. Here's how to rake in the big bucks!
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Assassinate for Profit: Take on Lester's special assassination missions. Not only will you get paid, but you can also use this intel to manipulate the stock market for even greater profits. Think of it as insider trading... the criminal kind (but it's just a game!).
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Random Windfall: Keep an eye out near Franklin's house. You might find a stolen bike that unlocks a sweet $100,000 worth of Animal Ark stock. Now that's some lucky loot!
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Big Score Setup: Before you tackle any of Lester's missions, make sure to complete the "Big Score Heist" first. This unlocks the full potential for messing with the stock market, which can seriously boost your bank account.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Armoured Cash Grab: For a quick cash injection, target armoured trucks. Take them out with explosives or eliminate the guards, then claim your prize. Just remember, crime doesn't pay... in real life!
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Random Rewards: The world of Los Santos is full of surprises. Keep an eye out for random events – they could lead to some unexpected cash and rewards.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Hit the Stores: Need some spending money? Robbing convenience stores might not be glamorous, but it gets the job done. Just be prepared for some heat from the cops.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Sticky Situation: Armoured vehicles are tough, but sticky bombs can make quick work of them. Blasting them open gives you access to a fast cash grab. Remember, with great power comes great responsibility to not blow yourself up in the process!
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Building Your Empire: Getting rich in GTA 5 takes time and planning. By following these tips and consistently grabbing opportunities, you'll be rolling in the dough before you know it. Now go forth and become a millionaire... virtually, of course!