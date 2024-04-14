GTA 5 mods: Iron Man, Hulk, LSPD and other cool game modes to try out
Suit Up as Iron Man: The Iron Man Script 2.0 mod lets players become the legendary Avenger, complete with a fully functional Iron Man suit. With propulsion thrusters and repulsor beams, players can fly through Los Santos and unleash superhero powers.
Experience Life Behind Bars: The Prison Mod simulates life in a Los Santos prison, offering players a taste of incarceration. From interacting with inmates to planning daring escapes, this mod adds realism to the game's criminal underworld.
Survive the Zombie Apocalypse: Simple Zombies turns GTA 5 into a zombie survival game, where players must navigate a zombie-infested Los Santos. Scavenging for resources and battling the undead, players experience adrenaline-fueled gameplay.
Unleash the Hulk: The Hulk Script Mod allows players to wreak havoc as Marvel's green giant. From smashing cars to causing chaos, players can unleash their inner rage and face off against the military.
Join the LSPD: LSPD First Response offers players a chance to become a cop in Los Santos. With missions and police-themed weapons, players experience the thrill of law enforcement firsthand.
Native Trainer: Take control of your GTA V experience with this versatile mod, offering a range of customization options and cheat-like functionalities. From tweaking game settings to changing your character's appearance, the Native Trainer lets you tailor your gameplay to your liking.
Choose Your Path: Whether you prefer battling zombies, wreaking havoc as the Hulk, or upholding the law as a police officer, there's a mod for every playstyle in GTA V.