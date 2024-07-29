GTA 5: Play the popular game on your phone with this step-by-step guide
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jul 29, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto V, or GTA 5, is a globally popular game. Gamers spend hours immersed in its thrilling gameplay. Here’s how you can play GTA 5 on your phone.
Typically, GTA 5 is played on gaming consoles. However, by using certain links, you can enjoy it on your smartphone. First, open your PC and ensure GTA 5 is installed and running correctly on your Steam account.
Next, go to the Google Play Store or Apple Store on your phone and install the Steam Link app. Once installed, open Steam on your PC. Go to Steam settings and enable Remote Play.
Launch the Steam Link app on your phone. The app will scan for your PC. You’ll need to enter a four-digit PIN to authorise the connection. Your mobile device will then appear on your PC.
Check the connection by performing a network test. Once verified, open Steam Link and navigate to your Steam library. Find GTA 5 in the library and launch it.
For a better gaming experience, use a controller with your mobile device. The touch screen might not offer the same control as a PC. Alternatively, you can download GTA 5 from the Epic Games Store on your PC.
To do this, visit the Epic Games Store website, log in to your Epic Games account, or create a new one. Search for GTA 5 in the Epic Games Launcher and click the "buy now" button to download it.
Follow these steps, and you'll be playing GTA 5 on your phone in no time, enjoying the same excitement and adventure that make it a favourite among gamers worldwide.