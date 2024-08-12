GTA 5 Story Mode: Your ticket to exclusive rewards, mysterious encounters, and more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Aug 12, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Achieving 100% completion in GTA 5 is a common goal for many players. The game offers unique rewards and content, including UFO sightings and special missions, making it worthwhile to fully complete the story mode.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
One reason to complete GTA 5 is the "Bigfoot" mission. Franklin encounters a hunter and helps him track down what appears to be Bigfoot. This mission adds a fun, mysterious element to the game.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Another incentive is the Career Criminal achievement. Players who reach 100% completion unlock this golden trophy, earning recognition on PlayStation or Xbox, along with an exclusive "100%" T-shirt for Franklin.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 5 offers players the chance to witness UFOs after completing the story. Various locations across the map reveal these mysterious objects, adding a unique layer of intrigue to the game.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Completing GTA 5 at 100% grants players bragging rights. The satisfaction of conquering such a vast open-world game, filled with numerous activities and missions, is a reward in itself.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
For achievement hunters, finishing GTA 5 at 100% is a must. Having conquered every other GTA title, players naturally seek to do the same in this instalment, solidifying their gaming prowess.
Photo Credit: Youtube
Unlocking the ability to become Bigfoot is another reason to finish the game. After completing a specific mission, players can transform into this mythical creature, adding an extra layer of fun to the game.
Photo Credit: Youtube
In GTA 5, the Golden Peyote Plant allows players to become a Sasquatch. This special transformation is unlocked only after achieving 100% completion, offering a unique experience in the game's vast world.