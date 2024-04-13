GTA 5: Top 10 guns that you must know when to use to dominate in the game
Photo Credit: GTA Wiki
Widowmaker: The Widowmaker, available at the Gun Van, is your go-to when you're facing a horde of police with five stars. With its ability to fire bolts of plasma at an insanely high rate of fire, it can make short work of vehicles and groups of armed attackers.
Photo Credit: GTA Wiki
Unholy Hellbringer: Don't underestimate the Unholy Hellbringer, available at the Agency Armory and Gun Van. This futuristic assault rifle outclasses the Military Rifle and Special Carbine with its higher ammo capacity of 9999 rounds. Although lacking in attachments, its firepower makes it worth every penny of its $449,000 price tag.
Photo Credit: GTA Wiki
Special Carbine: The Special Carbine, found at Ammu-Nation after the "The Jewel Store Job" mission, is your trusty multi-purpose companion. With superior accuracy, damage, and reload time, it's the go-to weapon for any situation, especially with its extended clip holding 60 rounds.
Photo Credit: GTA Wiki
Up-N-Atomizer: Exclusive to GTA Online, the Up-N-Atomizer packs a punch with its wide beam and forceful impact, making it perfect for those intense moments when the police start swarming. However, its drawback lies in its need to recharge after each shot.
Photo Credit: GTA Wiki
AP Pistol: Found at Ammu-Nation after the "Three's Company" mission, the AP Pistol is a versatile weapon that excels in damage, accuracy, and reload time. Its extended clip and effectiveness against vehicles make it a reliable choice for any situation.
Photo Credit: GTA Wiki
Heavy Sniper: Available at Ammu-Nation after the "Three's Company" mission, the Heavy Sniper is the ultimate long-range weapon, dealing massive damage with each shot. Its ability to dispatch enemies with a single body shot makes it a formidable choice for precision kills.
Photo Credit: GTA Wiki
RPG: A classic weapon in the GTA series, the RPG is unmatched in its destructive power, especially against armoured vehicles. While lacking in accuracy, its ability to cause chaos and destruction makes it a must-have in any arsenal.
Photo Credit: GTA Wiki
Minigun: With its unmatched fire rate and devastating power, the Minigun is a force to be reckoned with. Although it slows you down, its ability to tear through vehicles and enemies without the need for reloading makes it a top choice for intense firefights.
Photo Credit: GTA Wiki
Assault Shotgun: When it comes to close encounters, the Assault Shotgun reigns supreme. Its fully automatic capability and high ammo capacity make it perfect for taking out groups of enemies in tight spaces.
Photo Credit: GTA Wiki
Combat MG: The Combat MG is your reliable companion for dealing with large numbers of scattered enemies. With its high damage, range, and fire rate, coupled with a fast reload time, it's the ideal choice for intense combat situations.