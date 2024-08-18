GTA 6: Can your PC handle the demands of Rockstar Games's next gen game?
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 18, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 6 may push the limits of gaming with its high demands. Reports suggest it will use the Rockstar Advanced Gaming Engine (RAGE 9) with 16K textures and real-time water simulation.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The game might feature advanced NPCs, leading to impressive graphics. This raises the question: Will your PC handle GTA 6?
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
To determine this, let's explore the expected minimum system requirements for GTA 6.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
For the minimum setup, Windows 10 is likely required, along with an Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The graphics card could need to be an NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT, with DirectX 12 support.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
A minimum of 8GB of RAM and 150GB of SSD storage might be necessary to run the game.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
For a smoother experience, recommended specs may include Windows 11 64-bit, an Intel Core i9-10900K, or AMD Ryzen 5 5900X.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
A stronger GPU like the NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT, 32GB of RAM, and 150GB of NVMe SSD could be suggested.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 6 might be released on October 27, 2025, or sometime in fall, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions arriving first.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The PC version could follow a year later, continuing the series' tradition of staggered releases across platforms.
Check related web stories:
GTA Online launches nightclub bonuses, discounts, and 3X rewards for community series until August 21
GTA 6 with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika and other B’wood stars, imagined by AI
GTA 6 may exclusively launch on PS5 Pro? 5 Reasons why it could happen
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 among big games that faced major leaks before official release
View more