GTA 6 could be the most expensive game ever: Here’s what leaks say about development cost
Published Aug 21, 2024
GTA 6 is set to be a major release in the gaming world. The highly anticipated Rockstar Games sequel will launch in 2025.
After a decade-long wait, GTA 6 will follow the 2013 release of GTA 5. Fans eagerly await this new instalment from Rockstar.
GTA 6 will revisit Vice City and introduce new characters, Jason and Lucia. The game promises an extensive open-world adventure.
Reports suggest that GTA 6’s development has cost around $2 billion. This figure, if accurate, would make it the most expensive game ever created.
The $2 billion figure was leaked by a hacker who posted over 90 clips and source code online in 2022. Rockstar and Take-Two have not confirmed this cost.
In contrast, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 had a budget of approximately $300 million, one of the highest in recent years.
GTA 5, the previous instalment, cost significantly less compared to the reported $2 billion for GTA 6.
Although only one trailer has been released so far, GTA 6 is expected to set new standards in gaming. The cost remains unconfirmed, but expectations are high.
