GTA 6 fan spots possible mistakes in trailer: Low-res textures, duplicate objects, and more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 03, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
A fan recently highlighted some mistakes in the GTA 6 trailer, a major release in 2023. The fan shared their observations on X, detailing several issues they spotted in the video.
The fan claimed that low-resolution textures were used in the GTA 6 trailer. They pointed out that polygons appeared on Lucia's arm and the car seat, reducing the visual quality of these elements.
The fan also noticed duplicate objects on the GTA 6 map. In a scene where a car crashes into a divider, multiple water barrels appeared identical, despite being placed in different locations.
In one scene, the character Lucia’s hair moved slowly despite the car travelling at high speed. The fan argued that the hair movement did not match the speed of the car, suggesting a lack of wind physics.
Shadow and Hair Issues: Another mistake pointed out was missing shadows and pixelated hair. The fan observed that Lucia's necklace cast no shadow, and the hair appeared pixelated while moving.
NPC Rendering Concerns: Concerns were also raised about the rendering of NPCs in the trailer. The fan noted that some NPCs were placed at odd locations, including standing on water, while others appeared poorly rendered.
The fan's thread highlighted these and other minor issues, sparking discussions among the community. Some see these as mistakes that Rockstar may need to address before the game's release.
As fans continue to analyse the trailer, Rockstar Games may face more scrutiny over the details. Whether these are significant flaws or minor issues remains to be seen.