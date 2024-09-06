GTA 6 fans recreate game’s map in Roblox while waiting for official release in 2025
Published Sep 06, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 6 fans are finding new ways to explore the game's map ahead of its release. Some have taken to recreating the game’s landscape using hints from trailers and leaks.
With GTA 6 not expected until 2025, fans are getting creative to pass the time. The lack of updates from Rockstar Games has sparked this new trend.
Fans have turned to Roblox to build a version of the GTA 6 map, known as Leonida. This recreation doesn't match Rockstar's detail but offers an idea of the game's geography.
The recreated map on Roblox is not to scale, with characters much larger than buildings. Despite this, the basic layout reflects what has been seen in trailers.
Rockstar Games has promised that GTA 6 will feature its largest open-world map yet, surpassing even the size of Red Dead Redemption 2's landscape.
Reports suggest the GTA 6 map may change and expand over time. However, it's unclear if these changes will apply to both single-player and online modes.
A Reddit thread highlighted this Roblox map recreation, with fans sharing jokes and memes about playing GTA 6 on Roblox before its actual release
Those interested in experiencing the fan-made GTA 6 map can find it by searching "GTA 6" on Roblox’s search engine.
