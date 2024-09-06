 GTA 6 fans recreate game’s map in Roblox while waiting for official release in 2025

Check related web stories:

GTA 6 fans leak new gameplay teaser; Surprising details revealed ahead of official release

GTA 6 fan spots possible mistakes in trailer: Low-res textures, duplicate objects, and more

GTA 6 may feature 70% enterable buildings; Fans speculate from trailer and leaked information

5 Reasons Rockstar Games should bring GTA 6 RP to consoles for a better gaming experience