GTA 6: Five Red Dead Redemption 2 features that should make it to the new game
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 09, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 6 promises to be Rockstar Games' most feature-packed release yet. Fans eagerly compare it to both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 to measure expected improvements.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
A larger map is a top request. RDR 2 boasts the biggest open world by Rockstar, and players want GTA 6 to surpass this, offering diverse and expansive locations.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Eagle Eye feature, rumoured for GTA 6, has fans excited. This special ability, similar to RDR 2’s, should be included to enhance gameplay and immersion.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
In Red Dead Redemption 2, you can interact with nearly every NPC, each with unique dialogues and reactions. This makes the world feel alive and should be a staple in GTA 6.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Detailed gore is another desired feature. RDR 2’s realistic damage effects should be incorporated into GTA 6, bringing back the intense, graphic elements seen in older GTA titles.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Attention to detail in RDR 2 surpasses that of GTA 5. Fans anticipate GTA 6 will match or exceed this level of detail, enhancing the overall gaming experience.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The first GTA 6 trailer showcased impressive details, but players want more. Rockstar should ensure every aspect of the open world is meticulously crafted.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
NPC diversity and activities in the GTA 6 trailer hint at an engaging world. Adding more interactive dialogues will keep players entertained and invested.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Ultimately, RDR 2 sets a high bar. For GTA 6 to succeed, it should incorporate these key features, delivering a game that meets and exceeds fan expectations.
