GTA 6 leak: From vehicle customization to fishing, 6 exciting features coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Exciting Features Coming to GTA 6: Rumours suggest that Grand Theft Auto 6 will introduce several exciting new features.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Inventory System: Similar to Red Dead Redemption 2, players will have a limited inventory of weapons. However, there will be a shared inventory, allowing characters to share weapons.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Expanded Interiors: GTA 6 will feature more accessible interiors, similar to Red Dead Redemption 2, providing players with additional places to explore.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Vehicle Customization: Get ready for enhanced vehicle customization options in GTA 6, offering players more ways to personalise their rides compared to GTA 5.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Fishing: For the first time in the GTA series, players will be able to enjoy fishing activities, allowing them to relax and unwind by the water.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Enjoying Nature: GTA 6 will provide players with opportunities to engage in leisure activities like fishing, adding a new dimension to the gameplay experience.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Pawn Shops: In GTA 6, players can visit pawn shops to sell random items found in the game world, providing them with an additional way to earn money.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
With these exciting new features, Grand Theft Auto 6 promises to deliver an immersive and diverse gaming experience for players worldwide.