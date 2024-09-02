GTA 6 may feature 70% enterable buildings; Fans speculate from trailer and leaked information

Fans are actively speculating on GTA 6's features, with Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive remaining tight-lipped about the game.

A recent social media theory proposes that most buildings, including garages, could be accessible in the new Grand Theft Auto instalment.

A Reddit user pointed out a scene from the GTA 6 trailer, showing an open garage and questioning if it indicates that many garages will be enterable.

This theory about building accessibility was first mentioned by a leaker who released gameplay footage before the official trailer.

Some critics argue against the theory, suggesting that making a majority of buildings enterable might be impractical given the game's large map.

One Reddit user proposed that a more realistic target would be around 40 percent of buildings being accessible, which could still satisfy gamers.

GTA 6 is scheduled for release in Fall 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no announcement yet for a PC version. The game will be set in a fictional Vice City and will introduce the franchise’s first playable female character.

