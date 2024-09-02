GTA 6 may feature 70% enterable buildings; Fans speculate from trailer and leaked information

This theory about building accessibility was first mentioned by a leaker who released gameplay footage before the official trailer.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Some critics argue against the theory, suggesting that making a majority of buildings enterable might be impractical given the game's large map.
One Reddit user proposed that a more realistic target would be around 40 percent of buildings being accessible, which could still satisfy gamers.
GTA 6 is scheduled for release in Fall 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no announcement yet for a PC version. The game will be set in a fictional Vice City and will introduce the franchise’s first playable female character.