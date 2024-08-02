GTA 6 may run at 720p on Xbox Series S, analyst predicts lower resolution
Published Aug 02, 2024
Gamers eagerly await the chance to dive into GTA 6's gameplay, but new insights raise questions about its performance on different consoles.
John Linneman from Digital Foundry suggests that GTA 6 might run at only 720p resolution on the Xbox Series S.
Linneman believes Rockstar Games may focus on optimising GTA 6 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, leaving the Series S with a lower resolution.
Xbox Series S vs. Xbox Series X: The Xbox Series S, a scaled-down version of the Series X, might struggle to deliver the same high resolution due to its limited hardware.
Microsoft's Claims vs. Reality: Despite Microsoft's claims that the Series S can handle 1440p, Linneman doubts its ability to maintain smooth gameplay at this resolution for GTA 6.
Impact of Advanced Graphical Effects: Rockstar's use of sophisticated ray-tracing effects in GTA 6 makes it challenging to downscale the visuals without sacrificing quality.
Linneman argues that Rockstar will need to reduce the resolution on the Series S to ensure the game's visual effects are still impressive.
Rockstar's Track Record in Optimization: Despite concerns, Rockstar has a history of optimising games for lower-spec hardware, as seen with GTA 5 on the Xbox 360.
The true performance of GTA 6 on the Xbox Series S will remain uncertain until the game's official release.
