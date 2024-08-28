GTA 6 Online: 5 Features fans don't want to see in the new multiplayer experience
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Aug 28, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed many details about GTA 6, including its potential multiplayer mode, possibly named GTA 6 Online. Given the success of GTA Online, its inclusion seems likely, but many aspects of the new version are still unknown.
Fans hope to see some familiar features in GTA 6 Online. However, there are certain elements that many would prefer not to appear. Here are five aspects that gamers do not want to see in the upcoming online mode.
Firstly, futuristic vehicles are a concern. Previous GTA titles, like GTA 4 and Vice City, focused on realistic settings and themes. GTA Online introduced flying cars and bikes, which fans felt did not fit the series' traditional style.
Another point of contention is Shark Cards. These allow players to spend real money for in-game cash, bypassing the need to complete missions and heists. This pay-to-win system is viewed as unfair by many players who prefer to earn their rewards.
Forced multiplayer content is also an issue. Currently, some of the best heists in GTA Online require multiple players. Many gamers find it inconvenient and prefer the option to play solo, a preference they hope GTA 6 Online will address.
Unnecessary cooldowns are another feature many want to avoid. Popular missions in GTA Online have cooldown periods before they can be replayed. These restrictions can be frustrating and disrupt the gaming experience.
Lastly, there is concern about futuristic weapons. Items like the Widowmaker and Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online did not align with the series' realistic theme. Many players would rather see more conventional firearms in the new game.
Fans have expressed a desire for GTA 6 Online to maintain a more grounded approach. Returning to realistic vehicles, weapons, and gameplay elements will help preserve the series’ identity and appeal to long-time players.