GTA 6 price expectations revealed: What fans can anticipate for base and collector’s editions
GTA 6 has fans eager to know its price. Rockstar Games revealed the first trailer on December 5, 2023, and announced a 2025 release.
The game is set to launch in fall 2025, as confirmed during a March 2024 earnings call. However, the official price remains unannounced.
Speculations about GTA 6’s price are based on leaks and rumours. Some believe it will match current AAA titles, while others expect a higher price.
For the base version on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the price is expected to be around $70, following the trend of other major game releases.
Collector's editions usually include extra physical and digital items. The GTA 6 collector’s edition is estimated to cost between $100 and $120.
Pre-order prices will vary based on the edition. The base version should remain at approximately $70, similar to other major game releases.
No versions for PS4, PC, or Xbox One have been announced, suggesting GTA 6 will be exclusive to current and next-gen consoles.
Official prices are expected to be revealed 3-4 months before the release, likely between June and August 2025, based on recent trends.
GTA 6 will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and other unconfirmed platforms. A PC version may release a year or two after the console launch.
PC players might have to wait until 2026 or 2027 to enjoy GTA 6, continuing the series' tradition of staggered platform releases.
