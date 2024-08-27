GTA 6 promises the largest map yet; Fans speculate on massive Vice City and beyond
Published Aug 27, 2024
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6, with many speculating about the size of its Vice City map. The game is set to return to the iconic Vice City, along with its surrounding areas, promising a new gaming experience.
GTA 6’s map is expected to be based on Florida, which hints at Rockstar's efforts to enhance realism in this latest entry of the Grand Theft Auto series. The development has reportedly cost around $2 billion, making it the most expensive video game ever created.
One fan has compared maps from GTA 5 and GTA 6 to GTA 6’s projected scale. The comparison highlights the significant growth in the series, with GTA 6 set to feature the largest map yet, surpassing its predecessors.
The comparison shows that while GTA 6’s map will be the largest so far, it still closely follows the scale of Los Santos and its surrounding areas in GTA 5. However, GTA 5’s map is noticeably smaller in comparison.
Some fans have pointed out that 70% of GTA 5’s map consisted of mountains, which made the map feel smaller. Florida’s lack of mountains could make GTA 6’s map feel even larger than anticipated, adding to the excitement.
Another fan expressed hope that GTA 6 won’t include a large map with wasted space, as was a concern with GTA 5. The expectation is that GTA 6 will offer more content, leaving little room for empty areas in the game.
The anticipation surrounding GTA 6 is growing as fans speculate on the ambitious scale of the project. With a map larger than ever before and more content expected, the game is shaping up to be a significant release in the series.
Gamers will finally get to experience this ambitious project when Rockstar releases GTA 6, which is expected to hit the market sometime in 2025. The excitement continues to build as fans await the next chapter in the GTA series.