GTA 6 set for fall 2025 release: Fans eagerly awaiting highly anticipated return after 11 year wait

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 08, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Big video game releases often face delays, but Rockstar Games confirms that GTA 6 won’t be delayed. Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will release on time, despite delays affecting other major video games.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

After 11 years of anticipation, fans can expect GTA 6 to arrive between September and November 2025.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Take-Two Interactive confirmed the release window during its fiscal second-quarter 2025 report, stating "Fall of calendar 2025."

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, bringing the next chapter of the iconic series.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The official release announcement was made public by Geoff Keighley, sparking excitement across social media.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

While delays are frustrating, developers often avoid them to prevent rushing and releasing a flawed product. Many fans expressed their excitement online, celebrating the game’s on-time release.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

One fan remarked, "We’re in the endgame now, ladies and gentlemen," as anticipation grew.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Another fan shared, "We need a trailer, but reassurance is a good thing too."

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Despite being quiet on updates, Rockstar fans hope a new trailer could be released soon as GTA 6 approaches its launch.

Check related web stories:
GTA Trilogy SilentPatch mod update brings key visual bug fixes and gameplay improvements across series
GTA 6 intense police chases and realistic damage mechanics leave fans stunned ahead of 2025 release
Red Dead Redemption 2 player discovers hidden cave overflowing with gold and creepy statues
GTA 6 map emerges online: Fans create detailed mock up ahead of anticipated game release
View more