GTA 6 set for fall 2025 release: Fans eagerly awaiting highly anticipated return after 11 year wait
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Nov 08, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Big video game releases often face delays, but Rockstar Games confirms that GTA 6 won’t be delayed. Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will release on time, despite delays affecting other major video games.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
After 11 years of anticipation, fans can expect GTA 6 to arrive between September and November 2025.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Take-Two Interactive confirmed the release window during its fiscal second-quarter 2025 report, stating "Fall of calendar 2025."
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, bringing the next chapter of the iconic series.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The official release announcement was made public by Geoff Keighley, sparking excitement across social media.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
While delays are frustrating, developers often avoid them to prevent rushing and releasing a flawed product. Many fans expressed their excitement online, celebrating the game’s on-time release.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
One fan remarked, "We’re in the endgame now, ladies and gentlemen," as anticipation grew.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Another fan shared, "We need a trailer, but reassurance is a good thing too."
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Despite being quiet on updates, Rockstar fans hope a new trailer could be released soon as GTA 6 approaches its launch.