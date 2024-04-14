GTA 6 wishlist: Fans crave features missing in GTA 5 for ultimate gaming experience
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 14, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 6 is generating immense excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate its release. Let's take a look at what fans have to say about their desires for improvements and additions over GTA 5.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Martial Arts: Fans crave martial arts in GTA 6, missing in GTA 5. Unlike the dynamic combat of GTA San Andreas, GTA 5's hand-to-hand combat falls flat
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Better Stealth: Stealth mechanics were lacking in GTA 5, leaving players wanting more strategic options. GTA 6 could rectify this.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Explorable Interiors: The limited interiors in GTA 5 disappointed many. Fans hope GTA 6 will open up every building for exploration, enhancing immersion.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Ability to Crouch: Basic yet absent, the ability to crouch was missed in GTA 5. Fans hope GTA 6 will incorporate this fundamental mechanic.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Side Activities: Fans miss varied side activities like Vigilante and Firetruck missions, hoping for their return in GTA 6.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Customisable Apartments: While purchasing apartments is enjoyable in GTA 5, fans desire more freedom in customisation for personalisation in GTA 6.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Active Gang System: The absence of an active gang system in GTA 5 disappointed fans. They hope GTA 6 will reintroduce gang dynamics, reminiscent of GTA San Andreas.
Check related web stories:
Got a call from an unknown number? 10 Truecaller-like apps to keep you safe from scammers
Top 6 weekend OTT watchlist: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu to Adrishyam, check what popping up online
Stay safe from deepfake scams with these 5 safety tips
10 amazing images of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
View more