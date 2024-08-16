GTA 6 with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika and other B’wood stars, imagined by AI
We used AI to see how Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha will look at GTA 6 characters
GTA 6 is one the most anticipated games across the globe right now.
GTA 6 official trailer is out. It is succeeding the popular GTA 5.
Much-anticipated GTA 6 is scheduled for a Fall 2025 release.
It is expected that a new trailer of GTA 6 will be released by the end of 2024.
Although the images of actors as GTA 6 characters are created by AI, it will be interesting to see a similar mod in the actual game.
GTA 6 Online is expected to introduce official modding support.