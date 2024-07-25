GTA 6's Vice City to miss out on these 5 types of mission from previous games

Published Jul 25, 2024
Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games' GTA 6, set in the fictional state of Leonida, might not include certain mission types from previous games. Here are five mission types that won't fit well in the Vice City setting.

Vinewood-based missions, prominent in GTA 5, won't suit Vice City. While a movie studio could exist, the entire Vinewood and movie production theme fits better in Los Santos.

Paparazzo missions in GTA 5, involving fictional celebrities and paparazzi antics, feel more at home in Los Santos' Vinewood culture. These missions might seem repetitive and out of place in Vice City.

RC Toy missions, popular in the 1980s and 90s, featured in games like GTA Vice City and San Andreas, won't make sense in GTA 6's contemporary setting. These missions were also some of the most disliked in the series.

Street gang missions, a staple in Los Santos settings like GTA 5 and San Andreas, may not fit well in Vice City. While there can be gangs, the street gang culture feels more authentic in Los Santos.

Dom Beasly's skydiving missions from GTA 5, set in Blaine County's mountainous terrain, won't suit Vice City. While skyscrapers could allow for jumps, Vice City's environment might offer better alternatives.

Vice City's water surroundings could provide unique mission opportunities. Rockstar could include more water sport-based missions, making better use of the city's coastal setting.

The exact mission types in GTA 6 remain unknown. Fans eagerly await more details about the sequel, including mission variety and the game's price tag.

