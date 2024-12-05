GTA 9 leaks: 9 surprises Rockstar could be hiding
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 05, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rockstar has yet to release the second trailer for GTA 6, but over the past few years, a lot has leaked about the game
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Here are the top 9 things you can expect from GTA 6 at launch, based on these leaks.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
More advanced NPCs
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Treasure mysteries on islands
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
More flora and fauna compared to previous Rockstar games
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Lucia and Jason’s story could be inspired by Bonnie and Clyde
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Buildings could have explorable interiors
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Dynamic body mechanics and a reintroduction of gyms to GTA; also, characters could be customisable.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
A huge game world that Rockstar will keep expanding
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Fast and Furious-style heists
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Extreme weather events
Check related web stories:
Red Dead Redemption 2 free mod adds over 2500 new items, including clothing, hairstyles, and more
Red Dead Redemption 2 mod adds 120 new locations, extends gameplay with bandit hideouts and more
Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Vs. GTA Online: Check which title offers the best multiplayer experience?
GTA 6 Vice City revival: 5 Classic weapons fans demand for maximum chaos and nostalgia
View more