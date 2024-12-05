GTA 9 leaks: 9 surprises Rockstar could be hiding

Published Dec 05, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar has yet to release the second trailer for GTA 6, but over the past few years, a lot has leaked about the game

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Here are the top 9 things you can expect from GTA 6 at launch, based on these leaks.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

More advanced NPCs

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Treasure mysteries on islands

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

More flora and fauna compared to previous Rockstar games

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Lucia and Jason’s story could be inspired by Bonnie and Clyde

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Buildings could have explorable interiors 

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Dynamic body mechanics and a reintroduction of gyms to GTA; also, characters could be customisable.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

A huge game world that Rockstar will keep expanding

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Fast and Furious-style heists

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Extreme weather events 

