GTA Online: Avoid these 7 luxury beginner mistakes to build your criminal empire
Published Jul 28, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
When you first start GTA Online, the vast options can be overwhelming. Your initial choices, especially on spending cash, are crucial for setting up your virtual criminal career.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Avoid Buying Flashy Cars: Though GTA Online boasts numerous vehicles, resist buying expensive, flashy cars early on. Instead, invest in practical vehicles like the Armored Kuruma to aid in missions.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Save Money on Weapons: Don't overspend on weapons when starting. Stick to basic, cost-effective options instead of expensive, less useful ones like the Battle Rifle.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Be Cautious with Property Purchases: Avoid buying properties you won't use immediately. Large investments, like a Salvage Yard or Kosatka, should wait until you're ready for their specific missions.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Don’t Splurge on Clothes: Resist the urge to spend on expensive clothes. Stick to basic or free unlockable outfits, saving money for more essential purchases.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Move Beyond Contact Missions: While Contact Missions are great for beginners, don't overdo them. Use them to earn initial cash, then shift to more lucrative opportunities.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Utilise Weekly Updates: Take advantage of GTA Online's weekly updates. These updates often include bonuses, rewards, and discounts that can significantly boost your progress.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Join Invite Only Sessions: Public servers can be filled with griefers and hackers. For a safer experience, use Invite Only sessions where you can focus on profits without disruptions.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Build a Strategic Approach: Plan your spending carefully. Prioritise investments that provide long-term benefits, such as properties and vehicles essential for missions.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Navigating GTA Online as a beginner requires strategic decisions. Avoid common pitfalls, save your cash, and steadily build your criminal empire.
