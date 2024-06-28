GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC: 10 Exciting drip feed features awaiting release
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 28, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC has wowed fans with new missions, vehicles, and improvements. But more exciting content is yet to come.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games often releases content gradually. Here are 10 unreleased drip-feed features in the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC to look forward to.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Pizza Boy Missions: Pizza Boy missions return, letting players deliver pizza and earn cash and rewards. A tribute to the original mission from GTA Vice City.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
New Adversary Mode: Aboard the Aircraft Carrier, players will face off in a multi-stage PvP mode called Assault on ATT-16.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Fort Zancudo Bunker Event: Explore the secrets of the Fort Zancudo Bunker in a new event, continuing from the last Halloween update.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor: A new police vehicle, the Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor, will soon be available for purchase and use in Dispatch Work missions.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
New LS Tags Event: Participate in a new daily event called LS Tag, where players spray paint targets to earn cash.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
New Weapon: A melee stun weapon called The Shocker will be available as a UFO event unlockable, not purchasable from Ammu-Nation.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Madrazo's Assassination Hits: Eliminate targets for Martin Madrazo, earning $10,000 and 500 RP per hit. Using Madrazo's weapon of choice doubles the reward.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Independence Day Event: An upcoming Independence Day event will continue the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC, details yet to be revealed.
Check related web stories:
Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover hidden horse trick: Call to buck thieves off instantly
Red Dead Redemption 3: Long development cycle similar to GTA 6, may not launch until 2030
GTA Online gets ‘The Bottom Dollar’: Free update brings bounty hunting in June 2024
GTA Online: Bottom Dollar Bounties update brings new missions, vehicles, and races starting June 25
View more