GTA Online: Explore these 7 must try features for exciting 2024 gaming experience
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 06, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA Online remains engaging in 2024, thanks to Rockstar Games' continuous content updates. Here are seven must-try features and modes for new players starting in 2024.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Drift Races are now official in GTA Online. Compete in Drift Races to showcase your cornering skills after the Chop Shop update.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Pizza This mission, inspired by GTA Vice City, lets players deliver pizza using the Faggio scooter, offering a fun break from heists.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is a mini-heist perfect for beginners. It requires no investment and offers replayable, cash-earning missions.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Players can now buy police cars in GTA Online, thanks to the Chop Shop DLC, adding a new dimension to the gameplay.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Bounty Hunting missions, introduced in the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC, require setting up the Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement business to start earning money.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Dispatch Work missions involve hunting targets assigned by Vincent. Players need to own a police car to begin these tasks.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Cayo Perico Heist allows solo play, offering high payouts. Players need to invest in the Kosatka submarine to start this heist.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Explore these features in GTA Online to enhance your gameplay experience in 2024, ensuring a mix of fun and lucrative missions.
Check related web stories:
GTA Online: What free activities can you enjoy when you have no money?
7 key tips to master Red Dead Online: From character creation to specialist roles
Red Dead Redemption 2 adds new animals to single player mode with free mod for PC players
Rockstar maintains GTA Online's relevance and profitability despite GTA 6's upcoming release
View more