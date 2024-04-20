GTA Online: From selling cars to heists, 8 easy ways to make a lot of money
Photo Credit: rockstargames
Import/Export: The Import/Export missions are the epitome of high risk, high reward. These missions start with a hefty price tag but promise massive payouts. Purchase high-end vehicles through your CEO Terminal and deliver them to your warehouse.
Photo Credit: rockstargames
Trafficking Illegal Goods: With the Further Adventures In Finance and Felony DLC, you can turn to the dark side and deal in illegal goods. Start by investing in a corporate office and hiring employees. Steal various types of goods and store them in your warehouse. Sell when full for big bucks.
Photo Credit: rockstargames
VIP Missions: Introduced with the Executives and Other Criminals DLC, VIP missions offer a fun way to make money with friends. Assemble your crew, become VIPs, and complete a variety of tasks together.
Photo Credit: rockstargames
The Cayo Perico Heist: For those who prefer flying solo, the Cayo Perico Heist is your go-to. Invest in a Kosatka and embark on high-stakes heists. With the right approach, you can earn over $1,500,000 per heist.
Photo Credit: rockstargames
Heists: Invest in a high-end apartment to host heists. Whether it's the standard heists or the more lucrative ones like Doomsday and Diamond Casino, teamwork is crucial. While payouts are split among the team, it's a great way to earn big
Photo Credit: rockstargames
Become A Bodyguard: Getting hired as a Bodyguard can be both lucrative and exciting. Earn $5,000 every 15 minutes while protecting your VIP. Completing challenges and jobs can add up to substantial bonuses, making this a consistent earner.
Photo Credit: rockstargames
Daily Activities: Daily Activities like G's Cache and the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino offer quick rewards. Spin the wheel once every 24 hours for a chance to win cash, chips, vehicles, or even a truckload of RP. It's a fast way to boost your earnings and level up.
Photo Credit: rockstargames
Click here
Premium Races: If you're a skilled driver, Premium Races can be a goldmine. With a $20,000 entrance fee and a potential cash reward for the winner, these races offer high-risk, high-reward opportunities.