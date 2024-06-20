GTA Online gets ‘The Bottom Dollar’: Free update brings bounty hunting in June 2024
Rockstar Games is set to release a major free update for GTA 5 this month, providing some much-needed content for fans eagerly awaiting GTA 6.
Background: After the unexpected removal of a popular feature in GTA Online and the cancellation of Life By You, fans have been left disappointed.
Update Details: Launching on June 25, the new update, titled "The Bottom Dollar," introduces players to Maude Eccles in a new role focused on bounty hunting.
New Gameplay: Players will work with Maude's daughter, Jenette, in GTA Online: Bottom Dollar Bounties, chasing down criminals and claiming bounties in this action-packed update.
Reunions: In addition to Maude, players will reunite with Vincent Effenburger, adding a touch of nostalgia and chaos to the update.
Community Reaction: While this update isn't the GTA 6 news fans have been waiting for, it promises to keep players entertained with new missions and challenges.
Fan-Made Missions: GTA 5.5, an expansion featuring fan-made missions combined with official GTA Online content, offers additional gameplay to tide fans over.
Prepare to dive into the world of bounty hunting and manage a large bounty hunting empire starting June 25. Stay tuned for more thrilling updates from Rockstar Games.
