GTA Online launches nightclub bonuses, discounts, and 3X rewards for community series until August 21
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 16, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Los Santos nightlife heats up as Nightclubs offer extra rewards. Players can earn GTA$ and RP bonuses by participating in nightclub activities until August 21.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Nightclub owners benefit from 2X GTA$ Nightclub Daily Income. The booming nightlife is also boosting off-the-books profits with increased income from illicit operations.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Warehouse Goods Production speeds up with 2X efficiency. Players can call Yohan to intercept cargo shipments for double GTA$, RP, and goods.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
New to the nightclub scene? Now is the time to invest. Nightclub properties, upgrades, and modifications are 30% off this week.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Complete three Nightclub Management Missions to unlock the Black SC Ornate Tee and earn GTA$100,000 as part of the Weekly Challenge.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Community Series delivers 3X GTA$ and RP. Explore creative player-made modes, including scooter races and neon-lit deathmatches.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Test your skills in "It Looks Like A Big..." where players race Tahoma Coupes in a challenging arena, aiming for a satisfying finish.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
"Gran Prix Sachs Center" and "Double Chance" offer unique challenges, including a speedway with tricky turns and a chaotic free-for-all King of the Hill.
Check related web stories:
GTA 6 with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika and other B’wood stars, imagined by AI
GTA 6 may exclusively launch on PS5 Pro? 5 Reasons why it could happen
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 among big games that faced major leaks before official release
Did GTA 6 release date just leak on IMDb, or Is it another online rumour?
View more