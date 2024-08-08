GTA Online solo players’ top 5 mistakes: Here’s how you can avoid them
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Aug 08, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA Online offers solo play options, though it's designed as a multiplayer experience. Recent updates have introduced more solo-friendly features. If you're tackling GTA Online alone, avoid certain pitfalls for a smoother experience.
Avoid selling large quantities of MC Business products at once. Doing so may trigger multiple sale vehicles, complicating the mission. Selling in smaller batches is more manageable and reduces risks.
Refrain from overspending on luxury items like yachts, supercars, and aircraft. These purchases can deplete your funds quickly. Focus on essential investments that support your heist and business goals.
Selling large amounts of Bunker products can also spawn multiple sale vehicles. This complicates timed missions, making them harder to complete alone. Opt for smaller, more manageable sales.
The Insurgent Pick-Up Custom is a costly vehicle with limited benefits for solo players. Its turret requires leaving the wheel, which is impractical. Consider alternatives like the Nightshark for better efficiency.
The Arcade, while useful for the Diamond Casino Heist, is not cost-effective for solo players. It primarily serves as a setup for the heist, which cannot be completed alone.
Solo players should prioritise investments that support their individual playstyle and objectives. Focus on enhancing your capabilities and ensuring a steady income to avoid unnecessary expenses.
GTA Online's solo play can be rewarding with the right strategies. By avoiding these pitfalls and making smart investments, you can navigate the game’s challenges more effectively.