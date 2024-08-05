GTA Online: What free activities can you enjoy when you have no money?
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
In GTA Online, money is key for buying properties, weapons, and vehicles. But there are ways to enjoy the game and even make money without spending any cash. Here are five activities you can do for free.
Engage in the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid mini-heist. Complete it without spending money on setup or tasks. Start by talking to Vincent, follow his objectives, and earn up to $500,000 upon completion.
Participate in Races: Join various races in GTA Online, including drag and drift racing. Most races are free to enter and offer decent rewards. Challenge other players for a chance to earn money and have fun.
Join Time Trials: Compete in Time Trials, which are free and require only a decent car. These short races against the clock offer a quick way to earn money based on your driving skills and speed.
Spin the Lucky Wheel: Visit the Casino and spin the Lucky Wheel for a chance to win a free vehicle or other rewards like cash, casino chips, or RP. It's a fun way to try your luck each week.
Complete First Dose Missions: Start the First Dose missions by meeting Ron at Ace Liquor in Sandy Shores. These action-packed missions, given by Dax, require no prep and are a great way to earn money.
Explore the Online World: Even without cash, explore the diverse activities GTA Online offers. From random events to free modes, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the game and discover new experiences.
Maximise Your Gameplay: Use these activities to build up your in-game finances and enhance your experience. GTA Online provides various free opportunities to engage and succeed, even when starting with no money.